Knoxville trends on Twitter after tiger memes go viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville was a national trending topic on Twitter Thursday after multiple meme accounts were created for the “Knoxville Tiger.”

@knoxvilletigerr quickly went viral with a bio that reads, “bad boi on the loose.”

The account features photoshopped images of a tiger in front of Gus’s Good Times Deli, in Market Square and atop the Sunsphere saying “come and get me.”

Come and get me pic.twitter.com/A8sABfVT1W — knoxville tiger (@knoxvilletigerr) September 10, 2020

Checking in from market square pic.twitter.com/WYcDVukYkm — knoxville tiger (@knoxvilletigerr) September 10, 2020

Some Tweets speculated that the plane that landed on I-640 Wednesday must have dropped the tiger off while others mentioned infamous tiger lady Carole Baskin from Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

Even Karns High School joined in the fun saying “a tiger was spotted disguised as a Beaver.”

This morning a tiger was spotted disguised as a beaver. Luckily the mask didn’t fool anybody! pic.twitter.com/Wo84Rot3Ng — Karns High Beavers (@KarnsBeavers) September 10, 2020

