Knoxville trends on Twitter after tiger memes go viral
Knoxville was a trending topic on Thursday after multiple meme accounts were created for the “Knoxville Tiger.”
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville was a national trending topic on Twitter Thursday after multiple meme accounts were created for the “Knoxville Tiger.”
@knoxvilletigerr quickly went viral with a bio that reads, “bad boi on the loose.”
The account features photoshopped images of a tiger in front of Gus’s Good Times Deli, in Market Square and atop the Sunsphere saying “come and get me.”
Some Tweets speculated that the plane that landed on I-640 Wednesday must have dropped the tiger off while others mentioned infamous tiger lady Carole Baskin from Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”
Even Karns High School joined in the fun saying “a tiger was spotted disguised as a Beaver.”
Follow the latest updates on the search for the “Knoxville Tiger” here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.