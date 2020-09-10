KPD to get body cameras soon, chief says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas says the city is weeks out from seeing police body cameras being implemented.

Thomas told Police Advisory Review Committee (PARC) members Thursday night that the city’s contract with Axon Enterprise was set, and they are looking to start installations within a few weeks.

She told members that they are holding trainings within the coming weeks that will teach officers about the cameras. The city council approved a $5 million measure for the cameras, which were originally set to be installed in the summer of 2020 but was pushed back due to COVID-10.

Police body cameras in Knoxville is a subject that has been pushed for by community members for some time and has been in increasing focus since the 2019 shooting of Channara Pheap.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.