Learn DIY fall crafts from the comfort of your home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fall is creeping into East Tennessee, and with it comes the need to switch up your decor.

Roane State Community College is looking to help you decorate your house with a new fall look.

The college is hosting four courses that will be held virtually over Zoom on Thursdays. The classes are:

· Fall Décor – Grapevine Wreaths, September 17

· Thanksgiving Décor – Silk Pumpkin Centerpieces, October 22

· Christmas Décor – Garland and Bows, November 12

· Fresh Flower Arrangements – Party or Church Altar, December 3

The classes will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and registration is $39. You can get registered in all four classes for $139.

You can register by going here and clicking on “Personal Development.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.