Lee refuses to comment on reports that president ‘downplayed’ pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee declined to directly comment on reports that the President of the United States allegedly downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic despite knowing the dangers.

According to “Rage,” a book by noted Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward, President Donald Trump talked in private about the “deadly” coronavirus last February, even as he was declaring to America it was no worse than the flu and insisting it was under control. As of September 10, more than 1,000 Tennesseans have died from the virus and more than 190,000 Americans had died overall.

Woodward, part of the same investigative journalist team that investigated the Watergate scandals, interviewed the president 18 times between December 2019 and July 2020. In a Feb. 7 call with Woodward, Trump said of the virus: “You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed. And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus.” Three days after that interview, the President told Fox Business: “I think the virus is going to be — it’s going to be fine.”

Lee refused to directly address the report or the President’s alleged comments.

“I can only speak to our approach and our state to this pandemic,” he said. “I can speak to the relationship with the federal government ... we have approached this with all due seriousness, and we have worked with the federal government ... to assist in our approach and that support ... has been one that has been incredibly helpful for us.”

After being pressed, Lee said he had not read reports surrounding Woodward’s book or its contents.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.