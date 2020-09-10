New Hampshire woman votes topless after wearing prohibited political shirt to poll

EXETER, N.H. (WVLT) - A New Hampshire woman voted topless Tuesday after she was told her shirt she was wearing was not allowed at the polls.

According to SeaCoastOnline.com, The Exeter Town Moderator Paul Scafidi said the woman walked into the voting location at Talbot Gymnasium Tuesday afternoon wearing a “McCain Hero, Trump Zero” T-shirt.

When Scafidi told the woman she could not wear a shirt with a political candidate featured on it while she voted, he said she took her shirt off.

New Hampshire state law states no person, “shall distribute, wear, or post at a polling place any campaign material,” and if convicted, could be fined up to $1,000.

The woman argued with Scafidi about why she couldn’t wear her shirt, when another person present had on a shirt displaying the American Flag.

“She asked why her and not me?” Scafidi said. “I said she was going to have to cover her shirt and (a shirt) supporting the American flag was not electioneering. That’s my opinion, and that was my call as the moderator.”

Then the woman reportedly asked Scafidi if he wanted her to take her shirt off, even though she was not wearing anything underneath.

“I said, I’d rather she not,” Scafidi said. “But she took it off so fast, no one had time to react so the whole place just went, ‘woah,’ and she walked away, and I let her vote. She could’ve just gone into the hallway and turned it inside-out.”

In New Hampshire, any individual can be charged with indecent exposure if the person “fornicates, exposes his or her genitals, or performs any other act of gross lewdness under circumstances which he or she should know will likely cause affront or alarm.”

Scafidi said as Town Moderator, he had the authority to have the woman removed by under the indecency law, but he did not want to see the incident escalate further. He said she put her shirt back on as soon as she stepped out of the voting booth.

“I could have (had her removed), but I didn’t want to exacerbate the whole thing,” Scafidi said. “I don’t know if she was trying to have me get her arrested, but I thought it was better to just let things play out. I don’t think there were more than 15 voters in the building at the time and if there were any children there, I didn’t see them.”

Scafidi said poll workers mostly laughed off the incident and continued about their day after she left the voting location.

“If she felt it was her right, more power to her,” Scafidi said. “We all laughed about it as things were winding down, so I don’t know if it was a set-up, but I’ve never experienced anything like that. We had more important things to worry about; we had to get 2,000 people to vote safely, and check-in and count 2,000 absentee ballots.”

