Advertisement

New Hampshire woman votes topless after wearing prohibited political shirt to poll

When Scafidi told the woman she could not wear a shirt with a political candidate featured on it while she voted, he said she took her shirt off.
(WITN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, N.H. (WVLT) - A New Hampshire woman voted topless Tuesday after she was told her shirt she was wearing was not allowed at the polls.

According to SeaCoastOnline.com, The Exeter Town Moderator Paul Scafidi said the woman walked into the voting location at Talbot Gymnasium Tuesday afternoon wearing a “McCain Hero, Trump Zero” T-shirt.

When Scafidi told the woman she could not wear a shirt with a political candidate featured on it while she voted, he said she took her shirt off.

New Hampshire state law states no person, “shall distribute, wear, or post at a polling place any campaign material,” and if convicted, could be fined up to $1,000.

The woman argued with Scafidi about why she couldn’t wear her shirt, when another person present had on a shirt displaying the American Flag.

“She asked why her and not me?” Scafidi said. “I said she was going to have to cover her shirt and (a shirt) supporting the American flag was not electioneering. That’s my opinion, and that was my call as the moderator.”

Then the woman reportedly asked Scafidi if he wanted her to take her shirt off, even though she was not wearing anything underneath.

“I said, I’d rather she not,” Scafidi said. “But she took it off so fast, no one had time to react so the whole place just went, ‘woah,’ and she walked away, and I let her vote. She could’ve just gone into the hallway and turned it inside-out.”

In New Hampshire, any individual can be charged with indecent exposure if the person “fornicates, exposes his or her genitals, or performs any other act of gross lewdness under circumstances which he or she should know will likely cause affront or alarm.”

Scafidi said as Town Moderator, he had the authority to have the woman removed by under the indecency law, but he did not want to see the incident escalate further. He said she put her shirt back on as soon as she stepped out of the voting booth.

“I could have (had her removed), but I didn’t want to exacerbate the whole thing,” Scafidi said. “I don’t know if she was trying to have me get her arrested, but I thought it was better to just let things play out. I don’t think there were more than 15 voters in the building at the time and if there were any children there, I didn’t see them.”

Scafidi said poll workers mostly laughed off the incident and continued about their day after she left the voting location.

“If she felt it was her right, more power to her,” Scafidi said. “We all laughed about it as things were winding down, so I don’t know if it was a set-up, but I’ve never experienced anything like that. We had more important things to worry about; we had to get 2,000 people to vote safely, and check-in and count 2,000 absentee ballots.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville protesters concerned over school reopenings

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A group organized a protest car rally in Knoxville Wednesday to voice concerns over Knox County’s reopening of schools.

News

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for White Pine teen

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl out of White Pine.

News

Florida deputy responds to call about gator, but it wasn’t a gator he found

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida deputy responded to an emergency call about an alligator in a shed, but that’s not what he found upon arrival.

WVLT

Rain, storm chances build into the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We’re starting to see and feel some of effects of the added humidity. Rain chances will continue to ramp up as the humidity surges in late week.

Latest News

News

THP finds stolen trailers containing $450,000 in food for hurricane victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The trailer had 30,780 MREs to be donated to hurricane Laura victims in Louisiana. The value of the meals was estimated to be $200,000.

News

Vol legend giving back to the sport he loves

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Chavis has teamed up with former Vol QB Jeff Francis to coach up the kids on the West Middle School team

News

Police: Tennessee teens attacked homeless man with rock, fire extinguisher

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two Tennessee men were charged after investigators said they attacked a homeless man last week.

News

Bar curfew ‘not working,' Board of Health debates whether to let order expire in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health had a discussion about whether to extend the bar curfew which currently requires bars to close at 10 p.m.

News

You can now text 911 during emergencies in some Tenn. counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
If you find yourself in an emergency situation where you can’t talk on the phone, you can now text the 9-1-1 center in participating Tennessee counties.

News

30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kickoff at Neyland Stadium.