Oak Ridge police, firefighters to run 3.43 miles in rememberance of 9/11

By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Oak Ridge Fire Department and the Oak Ridge Police Department will honor the victims of 9/11 during a Remembrance Run on Friday.

Typically officials participate in a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the stair climb was changed to a run.

Members of the police department and fire department will complete a 3.43-mile run through Oak Ridge carrying an American flag. The run begins at 8:46 a.m., the same time the first Twin Tower was hit on September 1, 2001.

The run will start and finish at the Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool. Firefighters and officers will run from the pool to Oak Ridge High School for the 9/11 ceremony and continue across the Turnpike to City hall, down Wilson Street, onto South Rutgers Avenue, to South Illinois back up towards the Turnpike, Robertsville Road and back to the pool.

