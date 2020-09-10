Advertisement

Police: Tennessee teens attacked homeless man with rock, fire extinguisher

By Maggie Gregg
Sep. 9, 2020
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Two Tennessee men were charged after investigators said they attacked a homeless man last week.

Investigators said William Chadwick and Bobby Rose, both 19, were charged with aggravated assault after an incident that reportedly occurred September 3.

The teens are accused of approaching a homeless man, spraying him with a fire extinguisher and then throwing it at him. They also allegedly threw a large rock and hit him in the back.

The victim told police that the two had been targeted by the pair seven times.

WREG reported jail records show both defendants were released with no bond.

