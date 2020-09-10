Advertisement

RAM hosting free 2-day clinic in Oneida

By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical announced appointment slots are still available for a free medical clinic in Oneida.

Individuals who are interested in receiving care are asked to call 865-500-8555 to book an appointment.

Services provided at the RAM clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Free colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

“We are glad to be bringing this much needed care once more to the Oneida, Tennessee community,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide these services to those in need during this time.”

More than 200 volunteers will be on staff to provide assistance during the 2-day clinic.

The clinic will be held at the Boys and Girls Club located at 17025 Alberta St., Oneida, TN 37841.

Patients are advised to arrive at least 15 minutes before their appointment time. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building

All services provided by RAM are free and IDs are not required.

