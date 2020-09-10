Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

By Natalie Grim
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Thursday that he was excited that the United States planned to withdraw more than 2,000 troops from Iraq.

The Associated Press reports that the top American commander for the Middle East said Wednesday that the United States is reducing its troop presence in Iraq this month from 5,200 to 3,000 as President Donald Trump tries to make good on his campaign promise to get the United States out of “endless wars.”

The Associated Press also reported that a senior Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters aboard Air Force One that such an announcement was coming and that an announcement on the withdrawal of additional troops from Afghanistan also could be expected in the coming days.

Sen. Paul said that he plans to be a “loud voice” in support of the president if he does move forward in pulling back more troops from the Middle East.

The senator went on to discuss the announcement of KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron being named as one of President’s Trump’s potential future Supreme Court nominees. He also reiterated his positive stance on body cameras for police officers in response to new photos released by the defense team in the investigation of Breonna Taylor’s death.

Sen. Paul also commented on President Trump’s statement in an interview with Bob Woodward that was released this week where the president called the coronavirus “deadly.”

