Some nonprofits are forced to fundraise through virtual events during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- In a time where nonprofits are unable to host family fun events and fundraise how they typically would, many of them got creative. Some organizations rely on special events to help fund their establishments.

The Tennessee Aquarium, Girl Talk and the Tennessee Chapter of ALS Association couldn’t do away with their biggest fundraisers. Each organization says there were a few challenges with putting together virtual events, but they hope by doing so will allow them them to reach a broader audience.

This year the ALS Association will be hosting a virtual walk, hoping to bring awareness and raise money for ALS.

The Tennessee Aquarium will be hosting their 10th annual Serve & Protect Sustainable Seafood Celebration fundraiser, bringing food recipes to your kitchen.

Girl Talk hosted their Virtual Fashion show, empowering young ladies to love themselves inside and out.

Click below to find out about each event:

Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala

Tennessee Aquarium 10th Annual Serve & Protect Sustainable Seafood Celebration

ALS Association Tennessee Chapter - ALS Virtual Walk

