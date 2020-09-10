Storms rolling in for the tail end of the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have another largely-quiet afternoon in store. There’s not a lot of activity until early Sunday, when a big storm system brings heavy rain.

In the long-term forecast, we have highs in the upper 70s to low 80s next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s very little firing up on radar thus far this afternoon. We expect a few rumbles of thunder on the Plateau of Cumberland, Morgan, and Campbell Counties; that’s very typical of July through September. These will be slow movers. There’s also a chance of NE Tennessee showers, maybe grazing Cocke and Hawkins Counties. These, however, are a little less likely.

The main thing that most will notice is humid weather with abundant sunshine. Highs are just shy of 90 degrees along Interstate 75.

It’s a very similar setup for Friday. The rain is really limited and is primarily going to develop over the Smoky Mountains. Yet again we are closing in on 90, but coming up one or two degrees short.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s no rain Saturday until really late in the day. On that the maps are clear. We are pretty toasty for what is now the middle of September. Note that the average high for the Knoxville Airport has dropped 5 degrees in the last few weeks.

Rain is much more likely Sunday. A big 'ol cold front brings heavy rain on and off through the day. Trying to time the individual showers and storms this far out is a losing battle; just prepare for some downpours and gusty winds.

It’s all about the cooler, fall-like weather into next week. We go from above average this week to the 70s and maybe 80s next week.

Thu AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

