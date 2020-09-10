TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for White Pine teen

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl out of White Pine.

Investigators said Alyssa Gail McCroan was last seen Monday night in White Pine, Tennessee. She was last seen wearing a maroon Nike hoodie and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 14-year-old Alyssa Gail McCroan, who is missing from White Pine, TN. She was last seen Monday night.



If you have information concerning Alyssa’s whereabouts, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/KeCsvZ6idn — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 10, 2020

