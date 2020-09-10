Advertisement

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for White Pine teen

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl out of White Pine.


By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl out of White Pine.

Investigators said Alyssa Gail McCroan was last seen Monday night in White Pine, Tennessee. She was last seen wearing a maroon Nike hoodie and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

