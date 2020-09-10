Temporary lane closures on Gatlinburg Spur to begin Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews announced upcoming lane closures along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

Beginning Monday, September 14 through Tuesday, Sept. 22 single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur will be implemented for routine maintenance. The lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The lanes will be closed while crews conduct roadside work on foot, including litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning and culvert cleaning.

The roadways will remain open during these times, but drivers should expect traffic delays and are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution.

