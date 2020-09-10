Tennessee man on the run after reportedly shooting 19-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are searching for a man accused in the murder of a 19-year-old Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting at a home on the 1300 block of Ash Street around 4 a.m. On the scene, authorities discovered a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment where he remains in serious condition, according to officials.

Investigators said the victim was shot by Jacob R. Hayes, 20, following an argument. The two individuals were acquaintances. Following the shooting Hayes reportedly fled the scene in a green vehicle.

A warrant has been issued for Hayes arrest, charging him with attempted second-degree murder.

Police said Hayes remains at large. He is not believed to be a threat to the general public, but police said he should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Hayes is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Hayes is 5′8″ and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about Hayes' whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.

