Tennessee to use virus relief funding to train more police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced $30,000 in CARES Act funding will be used to help cover the cost of 90 additional police cadet scholarships.

The announcement comes as part of Gov. Lee’s initiative to strengthen policing in Tennessee based on a recommendation from the State’s Law Enforcement Reform Partnership. Gov. Lee announced the Law Enforcement Reform Partnership on July 2 and charged them with providing recommendations by early September.

“Through this partnership, our state has created one of the most comprehensive and collaborative law enforcement advancements in recent Tennessee history while also working to recruit top-tier talent to our force,” said Gov. Lee. “I am confident the outcomes of this partnership will help ensure our law enforcement officials are effectively protecting communities across the state while serving every Tennessean with dignity and respect.”

