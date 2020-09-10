Advertisement

Tennessee troopers locate trailers carrying hurricane relief meals

A second stolen commercial box trailer was located off Interstate 40 in Cumberland County but the driver was not found, officials said.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee law enforcement officials located two commercial trailers loaded with nearly $450,000 worth of freeze-dried emergency meals designated to help with hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers found one of the trailers off of Interstate 81 in Jefferson County on Aug. 30, the agency said in a statement. The driver, Antonio Eaddy from North Carolina, was also located.

That trailer was carrying nearly 30,800 pre-packaged meals valued at more than $200,000. The vehicle identification number plate had been removed but a secondary VIN confirmed the trailer was listed as stolen, troopers said.

Eaddy was arrested and faces charges of felony theft, driving on a suspended license and criminal impersonation.

