Tiger spotted in Knox County

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.
Tiger
Tiger(KCSO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office said officials with animal control, KPD, Air Watch, TWRA and Tiger Haven, a big cat rescue in Roane County, are working to capture a tiger that was seen by a deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

As of 1 a.m., the sheriff’s office said it had not been captured and the search was being led by TWRA.

#TigerWatch A KCSO deputy reported seeing a tiger near Forks of the River Industrial Park tonight. The sheriffs office says Animal Control, Air Watch, TWRA, KPD’s Animal Control Unit and folks with Tiger Haven are working to locate the animal.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

(Disclaimer: WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara misspoke in this Facebook Live video and said that Tiger Haven is located in Loudon County. The site is actually located in Roane County near the county.)

Tiger spotted in East Knox County. See link below to our News Room for more information. https://knoxsheriff.org/bolo-east-knox-tiger-alert/

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The sheriff’s office said call the sheriff’s office if you have any information or see the tiger at 911.

