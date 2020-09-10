Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

(CNN) - Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.

The cover is made up of dates and death counts listed back to back, covering most of the page.

The words and numbers are enlarged and brought forward to form the number 200,000, the number of deaths the country is approaching.

Below that number are the words “An American failure” printed in bold red.

TIME’s new cover: COVID-19 has killed nearly 200,000 Americans. How many more lives will be lost before the U.S. gets it right? https://t.co/fGSXgl0Uj2 pic.twitter.com/8o89XTVZ5V — TIME (@TIME) September 10, 2020

The cover story itself characterizes the U.S. response as “horrifically inadequate.” It points to failures of leadership, and a quote “distrust of scientists, the media and expertise in general.”

The double issue of time magazine for Sept. 21 and 28 hits newsstands Friday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.