Advertisement

Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.

The cover is made up of dates and death counts listed back to back, covering most of the page.

The words and numbers are enlarged and brought forward to form the number 200,000, the number of deaths the country is approaching.

Below that number are the words “An American failure” printed in bold red.

The cover story itself characterizes the U.S. response as “horrifically inadequate.” It points to failures of leadership, and a quote “distrust of scientists, the media and expertise in general.”

The double issue of time magazine for Sept. 21 and 28 hits newsstands Friday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band plan new album in Oct.

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The album is called “Letter To You” and it will be released on Oct. 23.

News

Temporary lane closures on Gatlinburg Spur to begin Monday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews announced upcoming lane closures along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

News

Justin Timberlake joins efforts to bring MLB to Tennessee

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Timberlake said he is “thrilled” to join the effort to bring an MLB team to Nashville.

Latest News

National

Malden, Wash., residents return to burned town

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Malden, Wash., residents return home Wednesday for the first time since the Labor Day fire destroyed 80% of their town.

News

TVA named among top 10 employers for veterans

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Valley Authority was recognized for the fifth consecutive year for its support of veterans in the workforce.

News

Fake video circulating social media claims to show Knoxville tiger on highway

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A video circulating social media claims to feature footage of the tiger on the loose in Knoxville.

National

Some AmazonBasics products raise safety concerns

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Since 2016, at least 1,500 reviews have been written about more than 70 AmazonBasics products complaining they explode, catch on fire, melt or cause electrical malfunctions.

National

Cassidy on Laura latest

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Trap baited with chicken set for Knoxville tiger on the loose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Alivia Harris
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.