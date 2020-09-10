TVA named among top 10 employers for veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority was recognized for the fifth consecutive year for its support of veterans in the workforce.

TVA was named a “Top 10 Employer” of veterans in the U.S.

According to TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash, 20 percent of the company’s workforce is comprised of veterans.

“The way veterans strengthen our entire organization is so important to me personally," Lyash said. "Their quality and character are outstanding, and I appreciate the skills and values that they bring to TVA.”

TVA actively recruits veterans and serves as a resource for those looking for jobs across the energy sector.

“The military taught me how to learn new things quickly, a skill that translated well to learning the ins and outs of operating a coal plant,” said Kevin “Rudy” Rudnitzki, a machinist at the Kington Fossil Plant and the TVA Veterans Association Champion. “As a veteran working for TVA, I’ve been given the opportunity to feel that same sense of pride and commitment of service that I felt while serving in the United States Air Force.”

The Military Friendly Employer ranking is based on public data sources and a survey among hundreds of companies.

TVA will be named with other 2020 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

