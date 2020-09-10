UT announces new on-campus guidelines in an attempt to control COVID-19 spread

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announced new guidelines will be put into place in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Plowman said beginning immediately no visitors will be allowed in any on-campus housing. Only residents who live in the building are allowed to enter a residence hall or Greek house. UT officials said only roommates or suitemates should be together in an individual room. All common areas in the dorm rooms will be closed until further notice.

UT announced all on-campus dining will be converted to carry out and grab-and-go only.

The university’s fitness center, TRECS, will be closed for two weeks. Fitness classes and instructor training can still be held outside or virtually, according to UT. The outdoor pool will remain open and outdoor intramurals will continue.

All in-person campus events have been canceled for the next two weeks. In-person classes and research activities will continue. Contact tracing indicates that classrooms and current levels of research activity have not contributed to the spread of COVID-19, according to UT officials.

Plowman advised social gatherings on-campus should be held outdoors in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

“I know how difficult this is. But Vols help Vols, and we can do this for one another. More than 2,000 students are in quarantine or isolation and are feeling cut off from their friends and lives. It’s not forever, but that doesn’t make it easy,” Plowman said.

The guidelines will be in place until at least Sept. 27.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.