Advertisement

UT announces new on-campus guidelines in an attempt to control COVID-19 spread

The guidelines will be in place until at least Sept. 27.
University of Tennessee Students preparing for fall semester
University of Tennessee Students preparing for fall semester(Abby Kousouris)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announced new guidelines will be put into place in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Plowman said beginning immediately no visitors will be allowed in any on-campus housing. Only residents who live in the building are allowed to enter a residence hall or Greek house. UT officials said only roommates or suitemates should be together in an individual room. All common areas in the dorm rooms will be closed until further notice.

UT announced all on-campus dining will be converted to carry out and grab-and-go only.

The university’s fitness center, TRECS, will be closed for two weeks. Fitness classes and instructor training can still be held outside or virtually, according to UT. The outdoor pool will remain open and outdoor intramurals will continue.

All in-person campus events have been canceled for the next two weeks. In-person classes and research activities will continue. Contact tracing indicates that classrooms and current levels of research activity have not contributed to the spread of COVID-19, according to UT officials.

Plowman advised social gatherings on-campus should be held outdoors in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

“I know how difficult this is. But Vols help Vols, and we can do this for one another. More than 2,000 students are in quarantine or isolation and are feeling cut off from their friends and lives. It’s not forever, but that doesn’t make it easy,” Plowman said.

The guidelines will be in place until at least Sept. 27.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greeneville corn maze still terrifies after 10 years in business

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock
Bruce Hartman is planning on acre after acre of socially distanced fun for folks who come visit the corn maze on his family farm in Mosheim.

WVLT

Storms rolling in for the tail end of the weekend

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Before the second taste of early fall arrives next week

News

Knoxville furniture store donates $50,000 to local law enforcement

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Thomas says the donation will go towards “the ongoing wellness program to improve the overall health of KPD officers”.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke about the removal of thousands of troops from Iraq as well as news of the day topics from his home state and Washington.

News

More than 40 gallons of dangerous mixture still missing in Knoxville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Fire Department is warning residents after more than 50 jugs of a dangerous hydrogen peroxide mixture were distributed at a local pantry Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Tennessee to use virus relief funding to train more police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Governor Bill Lee announced $30,000 in CARES Act funding will be used to help cover the cost of 90 additional police cadet scholarships.

News

Knox County hits red light for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department on Thursday reported new benchmarks for progress on fighting COVID-19.

News

Oak Ridge police, firefighters to run 3.43 miles in rememberance of 9/11

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Typically officials participate in a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the stair climb was changed to a run.

National

Bubba Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago