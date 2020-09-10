UT identifies COVID-19 cluster in dorm hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee identified a new COVID-19 cluster in an on-campus dorm hall.

According to school officials, a cluster was identified Tuesday in the west wing White Hall on the second floor.

UT defines a cluster as at least five positive cases and/or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.

On Thursday the school reported 2,023 individuals in isolation. Of those, 923 are students living on campus.

