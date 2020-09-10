Vol legend giving back to the sport he loves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - So when it comes to the score the football how did the kids at this level get good buy the time to read this level well a lot of it has to do with instruction and the youngsters here in the West community are learning from some of the best, as in former Vol player and defensive coordinator John Chavis who says he absolutely loves wortkign with the kids, “It’s the purest form of football that I’ve ever been involved with and most of these guys are out here and they may have big dreams and they may want to do something but hopefully they’re playing because they love the game.”

There’s no question that Chavis or as we’ve known him throughout the years Chief, played and continues to coach for the love of the game as well the emotional connection he’s developed with these young players, “The biggest thing is how important it is for them to do well , these kids, you see tears come to their eyes when they don’t do things they know they’re capable of doing."

Chief says it’s important for him to give back what somebody gave to him many years ago and certainly understanding of that is the West middle school coach and Former Vol Quarterback Jeff Francis who says he’s having fun with the chief and hopes his kids realize who’s there learning these lessons from, “I don’t think they realize where he’s been in his career until you tell them some of the guys he’s coached like Eric Berry, Patrick Patterson the Honey badger and Myles Garrett. It’s been fun to watch because it’s taken him a while to figure out when he can get on kids and when he can’t."

As far as his coaching style these days Chavis adds, “I’m probably a better coach because I’m not yelling and screaming all the time and when I do they tend to listen. Mainly you gotta help them grow and keep their love for the game pure and that’s what you want to do but yes it’s fun but it is different.”

Yeah, different but in a good way for one of the game’s really good guys!

Jeff Francis to coach middle school football

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.