Vols football player on track to earn third college degree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brandon Kennedy, 23, is set to graduate in December from the University of Tennessee with his third college degree, and he’s done it all while playing football.

“So I majored in Psychology with a minor in Biology. I graduated from that in 2017. Then I came to the University of Tennessee, and I was in a Sports Psychology and Motor Behavior program because that’s what I plan to do in my future. And now this year I’m working towards a degree in Agricultural Leadership Education and Communications," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says he faced a difficult time in 2017 after injuring his fibula and ACL, but that was also the same time he realized his passion. During his recovery, the Offensive Linemen says he worked closely with UT sports psychologist and realized that is what he wanted to do.

“What I’d like to be is a licensed sports psychologist, so I’d be able to work with athletes, whether it be in the NFL or college or even High School, whatever level," Kennedy said.

When it comes to playing football and staying on top of his education, Kennedy says it’s all about time management. He hopes his journey and accomplishments will help inspire others.

“I think the biggest thing that I will say is you can do anything you put your mind to. Because you know when I got into college. I mean, I would have never thought I would get three degrees", he said.

After graduating in December, Brandon will have a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees.

