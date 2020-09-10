Advertisement

Vols football player on track to earn third college degree

OL Brandon Kennedy is set to graduate from the University of Tennessee with his third college degree
Brandon Kennedy and his mother
Brandon Kennedy and his mother(Brandon Kennedy)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brandon Kennedy, 23, is set to graduate in December from the University of Tennessee with his third college degree, and he’s done it all while playing football.

“So I majored in Psychology with a minor in Biology. I graduated from that in 2017. Then I came to the University of Tennessee, and I was in a Sports Psychology and Motor Behavior program because that’s what I plan to do in my future. And now this year I’m working towards a degree in Agricultural Leadership Education and Communications," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says he faced a difficult time in 2017 after injuring his fibula and ACL, but that was also the same time he realized his passion. During his recovery, the Offensive Linemen says he worked closely with UT sports psychologist and realized that is what he wanted to do.

“What I’d like to be is a licensed sports psychologist, so I’d be able to work with athletes, whether it be in the NFL or college or even High School, whatever level," Kennedy said.

When it comes to playing football and staying on top of his education, Kennedy says it’s all about time management. He hopes his journey and accomplishments will help inspire others.

“I think the biggest thing that I will say is you can do anything you put your mind to. Because you know when I got into college. I mean, I would have never thought I would get three degrees", he said.

After graduating in December, Brandon will have a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville trends on Twitter after tiger memes go viral

Updated: moments ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville was a trending topic on Thursday after multiple meme accounts were created for the “Knoxville Tiger.”

News

Knox Co. music teacher wins ‘Tennessee Teacher of the Year'

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kami Lunsford, selected out of nine finalists across eight regions, has been teaching music for 14 years.

News

Kentucky judge reprimanded after sending man to jail without hearing

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky judge has been reprimanded for sending a man to jail without a hearing.

News

Learn DIY fall crafts from the comfort of your home

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Roane State Community College is offering virtual courses on DIY fall decorations.

News

Get flu vaccine at drive-thru clinic this weekend

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Flu season is right around the corner, and in the midst of a global pandemic, health experts are encouraging residents to get their flu shot as soon as possible.

Latest News

News

Tennessee city will allow abortion clinic, pay legal bill

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee city that tried to outlaw surgical abortions has agreed to pay $225,000 in legal fees to attorneys representing an abortion clinic.

News

Lee refuses to comment on reports that president ‘downplayed’ pandemic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Bill Lee declined to directly comment on reports that the President of the United States allegedly downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic despite knowing the dangers.

News

Texas police group puts up billboard warning “enter at your own risk,” saying Austin defunded police

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
TMPA, the largest law enforcement association in Texas, said on Facebook it released the billboards – which include the hashtag #BacktheBlue – “to raise public awareness that Austin is a defunded city.”

News

Gov. Lee launches Tenn. police reform task force, nearly 90 percent of agencies on board

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The task force will review current policies in place in the state such as the use of force policies.

News

ETSU basketball coach has plans for non-conference “bubble” tournament in the works

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The bubble would only be necessary if the NCAA doesn’t allow teams to stick with the non-conference schedules they have put together, Shay emphasized.