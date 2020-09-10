Advertisement

Westbound lanes of Rutledge Pike at Ellistown Rd. closed after crash

The Knox County Rescue Squad said westbound lanes of Rutledge Pike at Ellison Town Road were closed Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.
Lanes closed after crash on Rutledge Pike
Lanes closed after crash on Rutledge Pike(Knox County Rescue Squad)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Rescue Squad said westbound lanes of Rutledge Pike at Ellistown Road were closed Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.

Images released from the scene just after 4:30 p.m. showed Tennessee Highway Patrol officers and Knox County Rescue Squad crews at the site of the crash.

No information on any injuries or when the crash is expected to be cleared was immediately released.

WVLT News is working to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bubba Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

News

Greeneville corn maze still terrifies after 10 years in business

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Bruce Hartman is planning on acre after acre of socially distanced fun for folks who come visit the corn maze on his family farm in Mosheim.

WVLT

Storms rolling in for the tail end of the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Before the second taste of early fall arrives next week

News

Knoxville furniture store donates $50,000 to local law enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Thomas says the donation will go towards “the ongoing wellness program to improve the overall health of KPD officers”.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke about the removal of thousands of troops from Iraq as well as news of the day topics from his home state and Washington.

News

More than 40 gallons of dangerous mixture still missing in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Fire Department is warning residents after more than 50 jugs of a dangerous hydrogen peroxide mixture were distributed at a local pantry Tuesday.

News

UT announces new on-campus guidelines in an attempt to control COVID-19 spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The guidelines will be in place until at least Sept. 27.

News

Tennessee to use virus relief funding to train more police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Governor Bill Lee announced $30,000 in CARES Act funding will be used to help cover the cost of 90 additional police cadet scholarships.

News

Knox County hits red light for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department on Thursday reported new benchmarks for progress on fighting COVID-19.

News

Oak Ridge police, firefighters to run 3.43 miles in rememberance of 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Typically officials participate in a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the stair climb was changed to a run.