13-year-old dies from brain-eating amoeba after Florida vacation, family says

The family of a 13-year-old boy says he died from a brain-eating amoeba after vacationing at a North Florida campground last month.
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri(CDC)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WVLT/CBS) - The family of a 13-year-old boy says he died from a brain-eating amoeba after vacationing at a North Florida campground last month.

CBS reported that Tanner Wall, of Palatka, Florida, fell ill days after being at the spot, which includes a water park and lake. “He was just somebody you always wanted to be around,” Travis Wall, the boy’s father, said.

The family said their son’s initial symptoms included nausea, vomiting, stiff neck and severe headaches. They took him to a hospital in Gainesville where the family said he was put on a ventilator and told he had a “parasitic amoeba and there is no cure.” He was taken off life support on August 2 after showing no signs of brain activity.

Wall’s parents said they hoped their tragedy can keep other families safe. “So parents are aware, maybe they weren’t thinking about it because I can sure tell you we weren’t,” Travis Wall said. “We grew up swimming in ponds and creeks and stuff like that.”

The CDC says Naegleria fowleri — otherwise known as a “brain-eating amoeba” — can cause infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis. The amoebas are usually found in fresh water, such as lakes rivers and springs. Infection can occur if contaminated water gets into the victim’s nose and then into the brain. Symptoms start as a severe frontal headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. They can progress to stiff neck, seizures, altered mental status, hallucinations and then coma.

CBS said people die within one to 18 days after symptoms begin, but they cannot be infected by swallowing contaminated water.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

