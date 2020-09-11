Advertisement

1st Tennessee attorney permanently disbarred under new rule

Prior to July 1, attorneys who were disbarred in Tennesseee could petition for reinstatement after five years.
MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday disbarred a Dickson County attorney under new rules that prevent him from ever practicing law in Tennessee again.

Jackie Garton was convicted of stealing more than $1 million from a trust belonging to the 14-year-old daughter of a Tennessee state trooper who was killed by a tractor-trailer truck in 2005, according to a news release from the court.

The money was part of a $2 million wrongful death settlement. The theft was not discovered until after the woman had graduated from college and wanted to start a business.

Prior to July 1, attorneys who were disbarred in Tennesseee could petition for reinstatement after five years. The state’s high court amended that rule earlier this year. Garton is the first attorney to be permanently disbarred under the new rule.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee man gets life in prison for tire shop killings

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killings of two people in a tire shop.

News

Tennessee man shoots deputy, killed when SWAT enters house

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
entered the house, authorities said Thursday.Jonathan Darsaw, 49, was fatally shot early Thursday during an “armed confrontation” with Shelby County sheriff’s deputies.

WVLT

Steamy today ahead of storms from a cold front

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Heather Haley
Rain and storms move through at times this weekend, ahead of cooler air for next week.

News

Tennessee lands $7M federal grant for rail project

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Once the industrial park is finished, the state hopes it will better position Northwest Tennessee for investments that require rail access.

Latest News

News

Missing 15-year-old found safe

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Mt. Juliet Police said she was located just after midnight on Friday.

Eye on Education

Cyber security poses threat to East Tennessee virtual schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Virtual students may face invisible problems this year, but the threat will still be real.

News

13-year-old dies from brain-eating amoeba after Florida vacation, family says

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The family of a 13-year-old boy says he died from a brain-eating amoeba after vacationing at a North Florida campground last month.

News

Knox Co. music teacher wins ‘Tennessee Teacher of the Year'

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kami Lunsford, selected out of nine finalists across eight regions, has been teaching music for 14 years.

News

KPD: One person dead after East Knoxville shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
One person is dead after shooting incident in South Knoxville Thursday night.

WVLT

Storms rolling in for the tail end of the weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Before the second taste of early fall arrives next week