Additional $300 unemployment benefits ending for Tennesseans

The additional $300 payment for individuals receiving unemployment benefits will soon end, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Lost Wages Assistance was funded by FEMA through a $44 billion grant. Once the agency depleted the funding, the program was forced to end.

Officials said the funding will stop after payments for the week of September 5. Eligible claimants will receive the additional $300 payment for the weeks ending Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and Sept. 5. Retroactive LWA payments will be delayed by two weeks or more after the week ending date because of the time it takes for the approval process.

According to the TDLW, the additional benefit could be combined with a claimant’s weekly benefit payment or it could be deposited separately on a different date.

To receive the additional funds, a claimant must have been out of work due to COVID-19, they must have earned at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits, and must have complete their required weekly certifications.

Unemployment benefits starting the week ending Sept. 12 will only contain the weekly benefit amount a claimant is eligible to receive through either a state or federal unemployment program.

