American Red Cross of Tenn. deploys 69 volunteers in response to Hurricane Laura, West Coast wildfires

According to the American Red Cross of the Tenn. Region, 69 volunteers have been deployed in response to Hurricane Laura and the West Coast wildfires.
(SOURCE: Jacque Harms/MGN/American Red Cross)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
55 volunteers are actively deployed, some are responding virtually and others have responded in person.

“We are committed to providing hope to our neighbors in need, both in Tennessee and nationwide during this challenging time,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for American Red Cross of Tennessee Region. “The need is great for volunteers and for donors in this response. COVID-19 has completely changed the way we provide disaster assistance. It is costly, and the way we shelter clients and feed has added extra safety precautions. We are fully committed to providing safe shelter for both our clients and our volunteers and staff.”

American Red Cross said the Tenn. region is continuing to plan for volunteer response due to the rise in wildfires in Oregon, California and predicted storms in the coming weeks.

For more information on volunteer response visit the American Red Cross here.

