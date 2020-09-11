Advertisement

Austin East, Fulton High School battle for first season win

Austin East High School will go up against Fulton High Friday night. Both teams are competing for their first win of the season.
High School Football Week 1 Scores
High School Football Week 1 Scores(WJHG)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Austin East High School will go up against Fulton High Friday night. Both teams are competing for their first win of the season.

Fulton, playing in a second 0-3 season, has plenty of motivation for Friday’s game after losing 70-36 to the Roadrunners last year.

Austin East quarterback Ke’on Smith rushed more than 170 yards scoring two touchdowns during the team’s loss at Kingston last week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Undefeated teams Alcoa and Maryville meet for 92nd time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Two undefeated high school teams, Alcoa and Maryville will go head to head Friday night at Maryville High School.

News

Blount County battle highlights Week-4 of Varsity All Access action

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
High School football preview for week-4 of action across East Tennessee

News

Kicking into the wind - recruiting in the age of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT
Bryson Flynn is one of the top kickers in the state of Tennessee’s class of 2021, but is quickly learning how difficult it is for a specialist to get noticed by coaches during a global pandemic.

News

Varsity All Access: Who won big in high school football week 3?

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:42 AM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Varisty All Access

Latest News

High School

LIVE SCORES: High school football gears up for week 3 of season

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its third week of the season.

News

Can Clinton football recreate 1992 magic against Halls?

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Clinton High School is taking on Halls in a historic match up that saw Clinton with a win in the 90s.

News

Powell looks to momentum for win against Fulton

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Coming off a Thursday win, Powell is looking to capitalize on its momentum against Fulton Friday night.

News

Oak Ridge honors desegregation fighters in game against Campbell County

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Oak Ridge will do more than play football Friday night.

News

Bearden struggles against Dobyns Bennett powerhouse

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Bearden High School is looking to pull off what would be a massive upset against a strong Dobyns Bennett football team Friday night.

News

Varsity All Access Football Week-3 Preview

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
WVLT Week-3 High School Football Rankings