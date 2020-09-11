Austin East, Fulton High School battle for first season win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Austin East High School will go up against Fulton High Friday night. Both teams are competing for their first win of the season.

Fulton, playing in a second 0-3 season, has plenty of motivation for Friday’s game after losing 70-36 to the Roadrunners last year.

Austin East quarterback Ke’on Smith rushed more than 170 yards scoring two touchdowns during the team’s loss at Kingston last week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.