Advertisement

Beirut fire brought under control after terrifying nation

Firefighters extinguish a fire in warehouses at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people.
Firefighters extinguish a fire in warehouses at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people.(Hussein Malla | AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — White smoke is still rising from the smoldering wreckage of Beirut’s port hours after firefighters said they were able to bring a huge fire under control.

The blaze terrified the city’s residents five weeks after a massive blast killed nearly 200 people. It led authorities Friday to order the removal of all dangerous materials from Lebanon’s ports and airport to avoid such incidents, which have traumatized the nation of 5 million.

It wasn’t clear what caused the fire that broke out Thursday afternoon and covered the city with dark smoke and toxic fumes.

No one was hurt by the fire.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Veterans Day parade canceled

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Organizers said they are working on a possible virtual event for Veterans Day instead of the parade.

News

Pot-bellied pig on the run in Tennessee county

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A pot-bellied pig is the latest animal to be on the loose in Tennessee.

News

Sports betting in Tennessee on track to launch Nov. 1

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
After the launch, bets can be placed on multiple sports including the current NFL season.

Politics Headlines

LIVE: US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

National

Germany approves Russian request to assist in Navalny probe

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Berlin state prosecutors said in a tweet that their office had been commissioned to provide legal assistance to Russia and information on Navalny’s state of health, “subject to his consent.”

Latest News

National

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

National

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TOM KRISHER
The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire.

News

1st Tennessee attorney permanently disbarred under new rule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prior to July 1, attorneys who were disbarred in Tennesseee could petition for reinstatement after five years.

News

Tennessee man gets life in prison for tire shop killings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killings of two people in a tire shop.

News

Tennessee man shoots deputy, killed when SWAT enters house

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
entered the house, authorities said Thursday.Jonathan Darsaw, 49, was fatally shot early Thursday during an “armed confrontation” with Shelby County sheriff’s deputies.