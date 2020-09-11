Crossville police asking for old, expired, unused medications for ‘Drug Take Back’
The Crossville Police Department is asking the public to bring old, expired, unused medications to the Cumberland Co. Community Complex and don’t throw it away.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Crossville Police Department is asking the public to bring old, expired, unused medications to the Cumberland Co. Community Complex instead of throwing it away.
According to a release, the police department will be at the complex Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 am to 12 p.m.
Officials said to drop off the medications so it can destroyed properly. Needles, syringes, liquids and aerosols can be excepted.
