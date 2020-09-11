Crossville police asking for old, expired, unused medications for ‘Drug Take Back’

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Crossville Police Department is asking the public to bring old, expired, unused medications to the Cumberland Co. Community Complex instead of throwing it away.

According to a release, the police department will be at the complex Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 am to 12 p.m.

Officials said to drop off the medications so it can destroyed properly. Needles, syringes, liquids and aerosols can be excepted.

