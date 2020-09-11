Doctors report rare inflammatory syndrome in a some children with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Health officials said some children who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 are being diagnosed with a rare inflammatory syndrome following their recovery.

Less than 10 cases of multi-inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) have been diagnosed in children in Tennessee, WTVF reported.

Doctors said they believe those cases are linked to COVID-19 due to 90 percent of the children diagnosed with MIS-C having previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had positive antibodies.

Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, a rash and neck pain. Health officials said the symptoms typically occur two to four weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

Throughout the country, only 800 children have been diagnosed with the rare disease. Officials said only 16 have died as a result.

“What’s most important, though, is we need to prevent it from happening in the first place, and that’s where we need social distancing and masking, and just being socially responsible, so that we don’t spread this, and put more children at risk for having this," Dr. English Flack told WTVF.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.