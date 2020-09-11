Advertisement

Doctors report rare inflammatory syndrome in a some children with COVID-19

Throughout the country, only 800 children have been diagnosed with the rare disease.
mother taking care of sick child
mother taking care of sick child (KCWY)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Health officials said some children who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 are being diagnosed with a rare inflammatory syndrome following their recovery.

Less than 10 cases of multi-inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) have been diagnosed in children in Tennessee, WTVF reported.

Doctors said they believe those cases are linked to COVID-19 due to 90 percent of the children diagnosed with MIS-C having previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had positive antibodies.

Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, a rash and neck pain. Health officials said the symptoms typically occur two to four weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

Throughout the country, only 800 children have been diagnosed with the rare disease. Officials said only 16 have died as a result.

“What’s most important, though, is we need to prevent it from happening in the first place, and that’s where we need social distancing and masking, and just being socially responsible, so that we don’t spread this, and put more children at risk for having this," Dr. English Flack told WTVF.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Additional $300 unemployment benefits ending for Tennesseans

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The additional $300 payment for individuals receiving unemployment benefits will soon end, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

News

Active COVID-19 on the rise in Knox County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases increased on Friday, according to new data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Man shot repeatedly in chest during assault in Nashville

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man was shot in the chest during an assault in Nashville early Friday morning, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Home Depot extending Black Friday deals for two months

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Home Depot announced that its holiday pricing will start in November and extend through December.

Latest News

News

Morristown Fire Department climbing stairs to honor 9/11 victims

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Morristown Fire Department convened at Workout Anytime Friday morning to climb stairs in remembrance of 9/11.

News

Homicide investigation underway after Cumberland Co. man found shot to death in home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the welfare check was requested due to individuals not being able to make contact with Lewis for a period of time.

News

Halls High School cancels football game due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Halls plans to send out information and instructions regarding ticket refunds on Friday.

News

City officials limit Vol Navy access during upcoming football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
UT’s first home game kicks off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 3, against the University of Missouri.

News

58 active COVID-19 cases, 871 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Forty-one students and 17 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

Suspect found in storm drain following Knoxville police chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
KCSO said Hall was driving on a suspended license and had a warrant out for his arrest.