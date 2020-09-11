Enthusiasts prepare for car show weekend in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Car lovers are back in Pigeon Forge for the weekend and have already lined the Parkway with cars, chairs and people.

While the Shades of the Past car show was cancelled due to COVID-19, many of the car enthusiasts have come anyway. Many say they already had their reservations and this has become a yearly tradition to come to both the spring and fall rod runs.

“We come all the time, we’ve come for 11 years. We love all the rods, the rides, all the patronage of Tennessee people welcoming us in,” said Ralph Ritchie who’s visiting from Virginia. “There’s a lot of people that’s why we ride bikes. I love the old cars, the people (and) having a good time.”

The official Fall Rod Run is next weekend, so the people in Pigeon Forge are getting an early start now.

Pigeon Forge Police remind people that any vehicle being driven on the street must be street legal. This includes lights on golf carts.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.