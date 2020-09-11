Advertisement

Folds of Honor forging ahead at Fox Den

VFL Jake Reeves raising funds with a golf marathon
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Campus used to be home to golfer Jake Reeves, now he’s serving the community as an outstanding teaching Pro at Fox Den, but that is t the only way he’s giving back. One of the Most inspiring things out there is the work being done by the folks with Folds of Honor. This group, developed by Lieutenant Dan Rooney, a golf pro and enthusiast himself, raises funds for families of fallen soldiers by providing them with educational scholarships. A very important thing says Scot Benson of Folds of Honor Tennessee, “It’s absolutely crucial since 2007 Folds of Honor has awarded over 25-thousand education scholarships to our fallen military and without that support, some kids just wouldn’t be able to go to school. It just takes one less thing off of their list again they’re under huge tremendous stress anyway and it just helps in whatever small way we can in inuring at least their kids will have an education.”

As you might imagine fundraising efforts during a pandemic, well it is the easiest thing to do, but one idea that’s come about is the golf marathon where pros at different facilities are playing as many holes as they can in one day in an effort to raise money for the cause. Pro’s like Fox Den Country Clup Director of Golf instruction Jake Reeves who says, “I mean once I see the videos and where the money is going and what they’re doing to help these families it was the no brainer of all no brainers for me.”

A two-time PGA Tennessee teacher of the year, Reeves will try and play as many holes as he can this coming Monday, September 14 out of the Fox den country club course and needs your help, “We want to get in as many as we can and I love the pledges per hole, it challenges me to play more holes to raise more money for the great cause.”

In case you’re wondering your dollars really are working, This past academic year Tennessee raised over $1 million resulting in 240 scholarships going to Folds of honor families.

The website to donate is:

You can also find Folds of Honor Tennessee on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For even more information, you can also email Scot Benson at:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

