GameStop to close 450 locations by end of 2020

(WVLT/WTVF) -GameStop announced this week an additional 400 to 450 stores would be closing across the country by the end of the year, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Gamestop has closed 388 locations so far this year.

“This will allow us to more efficiently and profitably service our customers,” said company CEO George Sherman about the closures.

The company said it is encountering a change in technology in recent years, which has allowed customers to purchase games online.

“We believe the actions we are taking to optimize the core operations of our business by increasing efficiencies and creating a frictionless digital ecosystem to serve our customers, wherever and whenever they choose to shop, are enabling us to navigate the COVID-19 environment while positioning us well for the launch of the next generation of consoles,” said Sherman.

