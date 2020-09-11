Advertisement

Greene Co. pair make history as first Tennessee married couple to referee together

Elexis and Jeff Fancher refereed the Claiborne County vs. West Greene High School football game last week, making them the first married couple in the state to referee together.
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tennessee couple made history by being the first married couple to referee a Tennessee high school game together last Friday.

“She came to me and said ‘hey, let’s referee football’”, Jeff Fancher said.

Jeff said he doesn’t remember seeing a female high school football referee in at least 25 years in East Tennessee.

“It’s a great opportunity to represent all women who are thinking about getting into officiating any sport,” Elexis Fancher said.

Elexis Fancher, and her husband Jeff, have spent many winter nights officiating basketball together. But, on Friday, September 4, Elexis not only called her first varsity football game, but she did so on the same field as her husband.

“A husband and wife refereeing a high school football game together, I don’t know that that has ever happened before,” Jeff said.

WVLT News looked into the stats and, from what we can come up with, we can’t find anywhere where that has happened before in TSSAA history

“I think that is correct, but I haven’t done that research myself so, we are going to go off of what he says," Elexis said.

