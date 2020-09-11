Halls High School cancels football game due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halls High School announced it has canceled its game against Tennessee High due to COVID-19 concerns.

The school made the decision to cancel the game that was set to take place Friday evening after a number of players were advised to quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure.

Halls officials said they were unable to adequately field a team for the next two weeks due to the players quarantining.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but we feel it is in the best interest of student safety to cancel these games,” school officials said.

The school is currently working with Carter High School to make up the game scheduled for Sept. 18.

Halls plans to send out information and instructions regarding ticket refunds on Friday.

