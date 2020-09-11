Hawkins County man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, beating her “for several hours”

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Hawkins County Man is behind bars after he allegedly beat his girlfriend for several hours and threatened to kill her.

Brandon Lee Murrell, 27 of Sneedville was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping Wednesday for incidents that took place September 6.

He is accused of beating his girlfriend, holding her against her will for several hours and threatening to kill her.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told a deputy on Sept. 7, that her boyfriend, Brandon Lee Murrell, had “beaten her over the course of several hours” on Sept. 6 at a residence on Spruce Pine Road.

“(The alleged victim stated) Brandon had held a piece of glass to her throat, threatening to kill her,” the report reads. “(The alleged victim) also stated that Brandon took her phone and car keys from her so she couldn’t leave or call for help.”

The deputy who responded to the incident said he saw bruises on both of the woman’s arms, her left shoulder, on her back and around her neck and face.

“Her face was so swollen and bruised that her eyes were almost swollen shut,” the deputy added. “(The alleged victim) advised that the beating went on for several hours.”

Murrell was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon. He was served with an order of protection during his arraignment on Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court. and his bond was set at $100,000.

Murell is on jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Sept. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

