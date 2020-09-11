Advertisement

Hawkins County man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, beating her “for several hours”

He is accused of beating his girlfriend, holding her against her will for several hours and threatening to kill her.
Murrell is accused of beating his girlfriend, holding her against her will for several hours and threatening to kill her.
Murrell is accused of beating his girlfriend, holding her against her will for several hours and threatening to kill her.(Hawkins County Sheriff's Office)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Hawkins County Man is behind bars after he allegedly beat his girlfriend for several hours and threatened to kill her.

Brandon Lee Murrell, 27 of Sneedville was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping Wednesday for incidents that took place September 6.

He is accused of beating his girlfriend, holding her against her will for several hours and threatening to kill her.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told a deputy on Sept. 7, that her boyfriend, Brandon Lee Murrell, had “beaten her over the course of several hours” on Sept. 6 at a residence on Spruce Pine Road.

“(The alleged victim stated) Brandon had held a piece of glass to her throat, threatening to kill her,” the report reads. “(The alleged victim) also stated that Brandon took her phone and car keys from her so she couldn’t leave or call for help.”

The deputy who responded to the incident said he saw bruises on both of the woman’s arms, her left shoulder, on her back and around her neck and face.

“Her face was so swollen and bruised that her eyes were almost swollen shut,” the deputy added. “(The alleged victim) advised that the beating went on for several hours.”

Murrell was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon. He was served with an order of protection during his arraignment on Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court. and his bond was set at $100,000.

Murell is on jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Sept. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
An East Tenn. woman opened a store in Pigeon Forge to dedicate it to President Trump.

News

Greene Co. pair make history as first Tennessee married couple to referee together

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Elexis and Jeff Fancher refereed the Claiborne County vs. West Greene High School football game last week, making them the first married couple in the state to referee together.

WVLT

Rounds of rain for many this weekend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain and storms move through at times this weekend, ahead of cooler air for next week.

News

Knoxville woman convicted after stealing dog during bear hunt

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Knoxville woman has been convicted Friday after officials say she interfered with a lawful bear hunt by catching and stealing a bear hunting dog during an active hunt.

Latest News

News

UT community commemorates 9/11 through mural on ‘The Rock’

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Words such as “Never Forget” and “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave” were painted on the mural including the American flag.

News

Retired Army Sgt. remembers Sept. 11 for different reason

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks and Alan Williams
Although September 11th is one the world remembers as tragedy, David Dinwiddie also remembers it as pride in his home state.

News

WonderWorks offering virtual field trips

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks and Kyle Grainger
WonderWorks, the place known as the upside down house in Pigeon Forge, has more than 100 hands-on exhibits that will teach you something.

News

NASA seeking companies to help mine the moon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says it will pay up to $25,000 for a company with lunar rocks that will help mine the moon for resources, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Enthusiasts prepare for car show weekend in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
While the Shades of the Past car show was cancelled due to Covid-19, many of the car enthusiast have come anyway.

News

Which UT football player would you send to capture the Knoxville tiger?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials have conducted searches and set a trap but have been unable to catch the animal.