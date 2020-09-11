Home Depot extending Black Friday deals for two months

(CBS) -Home Depot announced its holiday pricing will start in November and extend through December.

According to the company, the holiday pricing will be available both in stores and online. Customers will be able to see the deals next month on the company’s mobile app before the prices take effect in November.

The company said in a release it will continue to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day so that “associates and customers can enjoy important time with family and loved ones, knowing you have access to our deals all season long.”

