Kentucky deputies searching for two missing children believed to be in danger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - Kentucky officials are searching for two missing children who were last seen on Thursday.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reported 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Cheyenne Williams were taken from their home by their non-custodial mother, Ellen Maples, 31, on Thursday.

Authorities believe the children may be in danger due to Maples' history of abuse and neglect. Officials said they are also concerned about the mental health of the children’s mother.

Anyone who sees the children or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270)-259-0303.

