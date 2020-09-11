Advertisement

Kentucky deputies searching for two missing children believed to be in danger

Kentucky officials are searching for two missing children who were last seen on Thursday.
8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent.
8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent.(Grayson County Sheriff’s Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - Kentucky officials are searching for two missing children who were last seen on Thursday.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reported 8-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Cheyenne Williams were taken from their home by their non-custodial mother, Ellen Maples, 31, on Thursday.

Authorities believe the children may be in danger due to Maples' history of abuse and neglect. Officials said they are also concerned about the mental health of the children’s mother.

Anyone who sees the children or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270)-259-0303.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Red Cross of Tenn. deploys 69 volunteers in response to Hurricane Laura, West Coast wildfires

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the American Red Cross of the Tenn. Region, 69 volunteers have been deployed in response to Hurricane Laura and the West Coast wildfires.

National

Couple dies from COVID-19 holding hands, within four minutes of each other in Rowan Co., N.C.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WBTV Staff
A couple, married for 48 years, died from COVID-19 within four minutes of each other while holding hands in the hospital.

News

TWRA removes trap after no new sightings of Knoxville tiger

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
According to TWRA, officials have not received any new sightings or information of the tiger.

National

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By TOM KRISHER
The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire.

Latest News

News

‘No credible information' to gathering of 3,500 people says Maryville police chief

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Maryville police chief Tony Crisp, there is no credible information to social media posts circulating of 3,500 people gathering at W. Broadway Friday night.

News

TBI searching for Tenn. man wanted as fugitive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Tenn. man who is wanted as a fugitive.

News

Trap removed as the search continues for Knoxville tiger on the loose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Alivia Harris
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.

News

Tennessee attorney accused of rape shoots himself when confronted by police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Tennessee man recently added to the Most Wanted list has died.

News

KPD: Victim identified after East Knoxville shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Knoxville police identified the victim after a shooting incident in East Knoxville Thursday night.

News

Doctors report rare inflammatory syndrome in a some children with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Throughout the country, only 800 children have been diagnosed with the rare disease.