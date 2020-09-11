Advertisement

Knox Co. middle school students write letters of ‘thanks’ to KPD officers

Vine Middle School students in Mr. Davies' class wrote letters to KPD officers as a way to say ‘thanks’ for their service to the community.
Students at Vine Middle School wrote kind letters to KPD officers
Students at Vine Middle School wrote kind letters to KPD officers(KPD)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at a Knox County middle school wrote kind letters to officers with the Knoxville Police Department Friday.

Vine Middle School students in Mr. Davies' class wrote letters to KPD officers as a way to say ‘thanks’ for their service to the community.

An officer was flagged down this afternoon and given multiple hand written notes of thanks for our officers. These were...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, September 11, 2020

“Thank you to all the students for the words of encouragement and to Mr. Davies for being such a great role model for these young students,” KPD wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE SCORES: High school football gears up for week 4 of season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its fourth week of the season.

News

Middle Tenn. hospitals posting notes of encouragement for NICU parents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Middle Tenn. hospitals are posting notes of encouragement for NICU parents in honor of NICU Awareness month.

News

GameStop to close 450 locations by end of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
GameStop announced this week an additional 400 to 450 stores would be closing across the country by the end of the year, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Knoxville furniture store donates $50,000 to local law enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Thomas says the donation will go towards “the ongoing wellness program to improve the overall health of KPD officers”.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
An East Tenn. woman opened a store in Pigeon Forge to dedicate it to President Trump.

News

Greene Co. pair make history as first Tennessee married couple to referee together

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Elexis and Jeff Fancher refereed the Claiborne County vs. West Greene High School football game last week, making them the first married couple in the state to referee together.

WVLT

Rounds of rain for many this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain and storms move through at times this weekend, ahead of cooler air for next week.

News

Hawkins County man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, beating her “for several hours”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
He is accused of beating his girlfriend, holding her against her will for several hours and threatening to kill her.

News

Knoxville woman convicted after stealing dog during bear hunt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Knoxville woman has been convicted Friday after officials say she interfered with a lawful bear hunt by catching and stealing a bear hunting dog during an active hunt.

News

UT community commemorates 9/11 through mural on ‘The Rock’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Words such as “Never Forget” and “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave” were painted on the mural including the American flag.