Knox Co. middle school students write letters of ‘thanks’ to KPD officers
Vine Middle School students in Mr. Davies' class wrote letters to KPD officers as a way to say ‘thanks’ for their service to the community.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at a Knox County middle school wrote kind letters to officers with the Knoxville Police Department Friday.
“Thank you to all the students for the words of encouragement and to Mr. Davies for being such a great role model for these young students,” KPD wrote in a Facebook post.
