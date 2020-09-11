Knox Co. middle school students write letters of ‘thanks’ to KPD officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students at a Knox County middle school wrote kind letters to officers with the Knoxville Police Department Friday.

Vine Middle School students in Mr. Davies' class wrote letters to KPD officers as a way to say ‘thanks’ for their service to the community.

An officer was flagged down this afternoon and given multiple hand written notes of thanks for our officers. These were... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, September 11, 2020

“Thank you to all the students for the words of encouragement and to Mr. Davies for being such a great role model for these young students,” KPD wrote in a Facebook post.

