Knoxville Veterans Day parade canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Veterans Day parade has been canceled, according to an announcement by the American Legion Post 2.

The Knoxville parade is one of the largest gatherings in the city dating back decades. According to American Legion Post 2, 2020 is only the third cancellation in the parades nearly 100-year history. The parade was canceled in 1943 and 1944 for WWII.

The parade was scheduled to take place on Nov. 11. Parade organizers said the event would not be able to follow safety guidelines if held during the pandemic.

Organizers said they are working on a possible virtual event for Veterans Day instead of the parade.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.