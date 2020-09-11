Knoxville woman convicted after stealing dog during bear hunt
A Knoxville woman has been convicted Friday after officials say she interfered with a lawful bear hunt by catching and stealing a bear hunting dog during an active hunt.
According to TWRA, Sandra Lucille Inman of Knoxville was charged in Nov. 2018 for capturing the dog from a Maryville hunter.
The dog was returned to the owner quickly.
A Blount Co. jury found Inman guilty of Theft of Property of $2,500 to $10,000 class D felony and guilty of Removal of a Transmitting Collar, Class B misdemeanor.
Inman’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
