Loudon Co. child brightens officers’ day with hand painted gift

Wiggens brought hand-painted wall hangings and cupcakes in support of police and fire departments.
Loudon Co. Police Dept.
Loudon Co. Police Dept.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Police Department took to social media to thank a child for her personalized gift to officers.

Thursday morning, Jude Wiggens dropped by the police department to drop off a gift she made especially for the first responders.

“We are very grateful especially to little Miss Jude for all her effort in making the wall hangings,” the police department said in a post on Facebook. “She certainly knows how to brighten up a room.”

