Man shot repeatedly in chest during assault in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A man was shot in the chest during an assault in Nashville early Friday morning, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to Metro Police, the shooting happened near the U-Wash car wash on Donelson Pike around 5 a.m. Friday.

WTVF reported witnesses told police they saw the assault happen and heard two gunshots.

Investigators said the victim ran to a home on Woodberry Drive to get help.

Metro police responded to that home and the man was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released about the gunman.

