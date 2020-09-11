Middle Tenn. hospitals posting notes of encouragement for NICU parents.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Middle Tenn. hospitals are posting notes of encouragement for NICU parents in honor of NICU Awareness month.

WTVF reported letters, cards and drawings will be laminated and displayed in the NICU units to help parents draw strength from the success stories.

You can mail your notes to the hospitals below:

-Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown attn: Kim Meek, NICU2000 Church StreetNashville, Tennessee 37203Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

-Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford attn: Elishia Gifford, NICU1700 Medical Center ParkwayMurfreesboro, Tennessee 37129

