Morristown Fire Department climbing stairs to honor 9/11 victims

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Morristown Fire Department convened at Workout Anytime Friday morning to climb stairs in remembrance of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack on its 19th anniversary Friday.

According to Fire Chief Brian Shepard, firefighters climbed 110 flights of stairs or 1980 steps to remember their New York City Fire Department brothers who were killed in the terrorist attacks.

