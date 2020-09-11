NASA seeking companies to help mine the moon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says it will pay up to $25,000 for a company with lunar rocks that will help mine the moon for resources, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the agency is ‘buying lunar soil from a commercial provider! It’s time to establish the regulatory certainty to extract and trade space resources."

NEWS: @NASA is buying lunar soil from a commercial provider! It’s time to establish the regulatory certainty to extract and trade space resources. More: https://t.co/B1F5bS6pEy pic.twitter.com/oWuGHnB8ev — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) September 10, 2020

WTVF reported the agency said the companies could be based out of anywhere.

“The requirements we’ve outlines are that a company will collect a small amount of Moon “dirt” or rocks from any location on the lunar surface provide imagery to NASA of the collection and the collected material, along with data that identifies the collection location and conduct an “in-place” transfer of ownership of the lunar regolith or rocks to NASA” said Bridenstine. “After ownership transfer, the collected material becomes the sole property of NASA for our use."

The agency says they are working to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024.

