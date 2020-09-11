‘No credible information' to gathering of 3,500 people says Maryville police chief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp, there is no credible information to social media posts circulating of 3,500 people gathering at the Alcoa versus Maryville high school football game Friday.

Crisp confirmed to WVLT News a permit was granted to a Maryville resident that requested a gathering of 25 people on the corner of West Broadway and South Cedar Street.

Once a social media post stared circulating, Chief Crisp said he reached out to the person who filed to permit and confirmed plans had not changed to include more people.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.