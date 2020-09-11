Advertisement

City officials limit Vol Navy access during upcoming football season

UT’s first home game kicks off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 3, against the University of Missouri.
The Vol Navy began in the 1960's. / Source : WVLT News
The Vol Navy began in the 1960's.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced new changes to be implemented on game days during the University of Tennessee’s football season.

According to city officials, the Vol Navy will be limited to boats stacked two deep at Volunteer Landing and Vol Navy docks. During typical seasons, boaters are allowed to tie off from one another in extended rows allowing fans to socialize in close quarters and walk from boat to boat.

City officials said the limit in the stacking of boats is in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the number of people congregated at the docks.

Boaters are allowed to dock on a first-come-first-served basis. The City asked boaters to not moor at the public docks for more than 24 hours.

Individuals who don’t have a ticket to the football game are advised not to moor at the City dock on game day. Due to the reduced capacity, officials said the docks should be available to fans attending the game.

Officials released the following guidelines for boaters to follow on gamedays:

  • Be considerate of boaters already moored at the docks. Ask permission to tie off or cross another boat to get to the dock.
  • Wear a face covering if you enter another person’s boat. When physical distancing is not possible, wear a face covering, even outdoors.
  • Move your boat after each game so that the docks are accessible to other boaters during the week.
  • If you are concerned about strangers wearing face coverings crossing your vessel to access the dock, please consider beforehand whether you are comfortable bringing your boat to the game.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be monitoring activities at the City’s docks.

UT announced large tailgate parties on campus, and UT-sponsored tailgates have been prohibited for the season. Additionally, no tailgating will be allowed in any City-owned parking garages or surface lots.

Knoxville Area Transit announced it will not provide game-day shuttles during the upcoming football season.

UT’s first home game kicks off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 3, against the University of Missouri.

